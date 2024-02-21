33 named for 2024 500 Festival Princess Program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Thirty-three women have been selected for the 2024 500 Festival Princess Program in advance of May’s Indianapolis 500.

The women represent 18 Indiana colleges and universities, and come from 23 different cities.

The women have a cumulative GPA of 3.74, according to a media release. Each one was chosen on merits according to “leadership, academic stewardship, community involvement, and embodiment of the Hoosier spirit.”

The National Bank of Indianapolis presents the 500 Festival Princess Program, and it sets to honor the women’s academic achievements.

A news release said, “While holding the title of a 500 Festival Princess, these 33 women will have the opportunity to create meaningful connections across the state, gain mentorship and leadership from the 500 Festival Board of Directors, and develop professional skills.”

The release said the women will contribute over 1,500 hours of community service, which include educating students about the 500 Festival at Indiana elementary schools, Girl Scouts organizations, and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Each participant will get a $1,000 scholarship.

The Indianapolis 500 race will be May 26.

Bob Bryant, president and chief executive officer of the 500 Festival, issued a statement.

“We are thrilled to observe all the ways that this year’s class of 500 Festival Princesses will impact the communities in Indiana and enable them to showcase their leadership and academic skills. The 500 Festival is proud to see these 33 young women take this opportunity to create lasting memories, outstanding networking experiences, and meaningful friendships for years to come.”

The princesses

The 2024 500 Festival Princess Program participants, plus hometown, high school, college or university, and area of study are as follows (in alphabetical order):