33 named for 2024 500 Festival Princess Program
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Thirty-three women have been selected for the 2024 500 Festival Princess Program in advance of May’s Indianapolis 500.
The women represent 18 Indiana colleges and universities, and come from 23 different cities.
The women have a cumulative GPA of 3.74, according to a media release. Each one was chosen on merits according to “leadership, academic stewardship, community involvement, and embodiment of the Hoosier spirit.”
The National Bank of Indianapolis presents the 500 Festival Princess Program, and it sets to honor the women’s academic achievements.
A news release said, “While holding the title of a 500 Festival Princess, these 33 women will have the opportunity to create meaningful connections across the state, gain mentorship and leadership from the 500 Festival Board of Directors, and develop professional skills.”
The release said the women will contribute over 1,500 hours of community service, which include educating students about the 500 Festival at Indiana elementary schools, Girl Scouts organizations, and The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.
Each participant will get a $1,000 scholarship.
The Indianapolis 500 race will be May 26.
Bob Bryant, president and chief executive officer of the 500 Festival, issued a statement.
“We are thrilled to observe all the ways that this year’s class of 500 Festival Princesses will impact the communities in Indiana and enable them to showcase their leadership and academic skills. The 500 Festival is proud to see these 33 young women take this opportunity to create lasting memories, outstanding networking experiences, and meaningful friendships for years to come.”
The princesses
The 2024 500 Festival Princess Program participants, plus hometown, high school, college or university, and area of study are as follows (in alphabetical order):
- Lauren Bailey, Carmel, a graduate of Carmel High School, and a sophomore at Purdue University majoring in business analytics and information management.
- Elizabeth Baker, Noblesville, a graduate of Noblesville High School and a graduate student at Indiana University School of Medicine with an undergraduate degree in Spanish and human biology.
- Bridget Bane, Churubusco, a graduate of Carroll High School, and a senior at Purdue University Fort Wayne majoring in education studies.
- Briana Begeman, Bloomington, a graduate of Avon High School, and a sophomore at Indiana University majoring in law and public policy.
- Josephine Cialkowski, Pittsboro, a graduate of Tri-West Hendricks High School, and a senior at Ball State University majoring in pre-medical preparation and biology.
- Caitlyn Cook, Martinsville, a graduate of Martinsville High School, and a senior at the University of Indianapolis majoring in public health education and promotion.
- Marin Davis, Zionsville, a graduate of Zionsville Community High School, and a sophomore at Purdue University majoring in political science.
- Avery Dawson, Brookston, a graduate of Tri-County High School, and a junior at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis majoring in policy studies.
- Michaela Di Palmo, Avon, a graduate of Avon High School, and a senior at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis majoring in music therapy and psychology.
- Lissania Perez Diaz, Indianapolis, a graduate of Riverside High School, and a junior at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis majoring in chemistry and law.
- Elaine Dorsey, Indianapolis, a graduate of Cathedral High School, and a senior at Indiana University majoring in informatics.
- Amanda Fulcher, Clayton, a graduate of Indiana Connections Academy, and a sophomore at Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis majoring in medical assisting.
- Lindsey Herrera, Winchester, a graduate of Winchester Community High School, and a senior at Ball State University majoring in physics and Anderson University majoring in mechanical engineering.
- Alana Jardenil, Valparaiso, a graduate of Chesterton High School, and a sophomore at the University of Notre Dame majoring in neuroscience and behavior.
- Mary Jones, Monroe, a graduate of Adams Central High School, and a freshman at the University of Saint Francis majoring in communications and marketing.
- Gracie Madison, Montgomery, a graduate of Barr-Reeve Jr./Sr. High School, and a junior at the University of Southern Indiana majoring in marketing, and public relations and advertising.
- Jaslin Martinez, Noblesville, a graduate of Fishers High School, and a senior at Purdue University majoring in public health, pre-physician’s assistant.
- Alyssa McKillip, Wabash, a graduate of Northfield Jr./Sr. High School, and a senior at Butler University majoring in psychology with a concentration in pre-medicine.
- Kendrick Mernitz, Carmel, a graduate of Cathedral High School, and a senior at Indiana University majoring in cybersecurity and global policy, and middle eastern languages and cultures.
- Shaina Miller, Evansville, a graduate of Signature School, and a sophomore at Ball State University majoring in political science.
- Cassie Mitchell, Indianapolis, a graduate of Providence Cristo Rey High School, and a sophomore at Marian University majoring in graphic design and communication.
- Hannah Mullen, Fishers, a graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School, and a junior at Ball State University majoring in graphic design.
- Parmida Nazarloo, Fishers, a graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School, and a junior at Indiana University majoring in human biology.
- Mazvita Ndhlovu, Indianapolis, a graduate of Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, and a junior at Indiana University majoring in public health.
- Morgan Nelson, Marion, a graduate of Oak Hill High School, and a senior at Franklin College majoring in biomedical sciences.
- Sarah Papabathini, Indianapolis, a graduate of Eastern High School, and a junior at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis majoring in artificial intelligence.
- Julia Prickett, Shelbyville, a graduate of Shelbyville High School, and a senior at Purdue University majoring in mass/media communications and meteorology.
- Sarah Ripperger, Metamora, a graduate of Batesville High School, and a junior at Butler University majoring in speech, language, and hearing sciences.
- Kaitlyn Ross, Fishers, a graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School, and a first-year law student at Indiana University Maurer School of Law with an undergraduate degree in biology.
- Jillian Turner, Terre Haute, a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School, and a junior at Indiana State University majoring in insurance and risk management.
- Libbie Waterman, Indianapolis, a graduate of North Central High School, and a junior at Marian University majoring in social work.
- Luci Woodrum, Morgantown, a graduate of Indian Creek High School, and a junior at Marian University majoring in nutrition, fitness, and wellness and finance.
- Delaney Zeck, Galveston, a graduate of Lewis Cass High School, and a junior at Indiana University Kokomo majoring in nursing.