5 top stops for Indianapolis 500 gear, accessories, and decor

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Greatest Spectacle in Racing is 20 days away, and ahead of the crowds, Central Indiana offers a chance to shop and celebrate the big race in style.

Whether you’re looking to express your Indy 500 enthusiasm through fashion, home decor, or accessories, these local stores have everything you need.

The Speedway Artist Collective brings together the talents of multiple local artists under one roof. Located at 1404 Main Street, the pop-up shop hosted its grand opening on May 4th. Featured artists include watercolor artist Skye Smith and jewelry artist Laura Holm.

Various hand-made items celebrating the Indianapolis 500 found at The Speedway Artist Collective. (Provided Photo/Skye Smith)

Three Sisters and a Trunk, also situated on Main Street in Speedway, is your destination for checkered flag-patterned clothing and accessories.

United State of Indiana’s Indy 500 Collection is now available both online and in their shop off the Monon Trail in SoBro. All apparel is screen-printed at their Terre Haute print shop, and the company’s mission is to celebrate Indiana through their merchandise, which includes T-shirts, tank tops, stickers, and more.

Sticker options at United State of Indiana’s SoBro shop. (WISH Photo/Michelle Kaufman)

The Shop Indy is a hub for frequent merchandise releases and a passion for Indiana sports, both professional and collegiate. Their online store boasts nearly 100 IMS/IndyCar products, ranging from apparel to flags and hats. You can also explore their newest location on Mass Ave, or visit The Shop in Broad Ripple and Carmel.

Hoosiers know that the excitement for the Month of May lasts all year long. B. Erin Designs, located in Speedway, offers a wide variety of products including home decor, fashion accessories, and candles to showcase your Speedway pride anytime. Explore their “Is it May Yet?” collection online.

