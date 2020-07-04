Local

50-year-old man dies after being found battered in Kokomo

by: Staff Reports
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating the death of a 50-year-old man found battered early Saturday morning in Kokomo.

Officers responded around 12:07 a.m. to the 1800 block of North Jay Street to a man found unconscious and unresponsive in a yard. The man was battered with severe injuries and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Kokomo police said Saturday night.

No additional information about the identity of the man or the circumstances leading up to his death were immediately available.

Kokomo police are seeking information about the incident. Call Detective Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or the Kokomo police hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

