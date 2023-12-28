$50,000 Powerball ticket set to expire soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only 20 days remain for someone to turn in a winning Powerball ticket purchased back in July.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls and was purchased at GetGo located at 920 West 38th St. in Anderson ahead of the July 17 drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers for the July 17 drawing were 5,8,9,17,41, with a Powerball of 21.

The ticket is set to expire on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, and players are recommended to check their tickets to see if they’ve won.

The latest the ticket can be claimed on Jan. 16 is at 4:30 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery prize payment office, 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The odds for Powerball are 1 in 25. Please play responsibly. The Problem Gambling Helpline is 1-800-994-8448.