Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

$50,000 Powerball ticket set to expire soon

Hoosier Lottery logo (WISH Photo)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Only 20 days remain for someone to turn in a winning Powerball ticket purchased back in July.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket matched four out of five white balls and was purchased at GetGo located at 920 West 38th St. in Anderson ahead of the July 17 drawing.

Winning Powerball numbers for the July 17 drawing were 5,8,9,17,41, with a Powerball of 21.

The ticket is set to expire on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, and players are recommended to check their tickets to see if they’ve won.

The latest the ticket can be claimed on Jan. 16 is at 4:30 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery prize payment office, 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The odds for Powerball are 1 in 25. Please play responsibly. The Problem Gambling Helpline is 1-800-994-8448.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Anderson man on moped seriously...
News /
Bring the kids to ‘Countdown...
Local News /
Driver seriously injured after vehicle...
Indiana News /
Aerial gunnery training exercise at...
Local News /
Doctors warn about asthma inhaler...
National News /
Thursday’s business headlines
Business /
American Heart Association warns of...
News /
A sneak peek at December’s...
Golden Apple /