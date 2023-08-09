8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy Aug. 11-13

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From disco beats to marching drums and from festivals to comedic acts, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to delight and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

It’s disco fever at The Vogue on Friday, Aug. 11, for Gimme Gimme Disco! Get ready to dance the night away as the club spins ABBA hits and timeless ’70s and ’80s disco tracks, including The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and Cher. Dress up in the finest disco attire and groove under the dazzling lights. Secure tickets now for a night of non-stop fun and music.

Presented by the Lacy Foundation, the 28th annual Wicket World of Croquet’s return to the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site’s newly revamped South Lawn on Saturday, Aug. 12, is an event of excitement and anticipation. For those who relish competition, a chance to secure bragging rights awaits. The opportunity to etch your name in history on the silver Virginia B. Willkie trophy is within reach. For those who prefer a more relaxed approach, both Competitive and Leisure tournaments cater to diverse playing styles. Moreover, the Porch Party beckons for those inclined towards sipping refreshments over wielding mallets. Delight in exclusive offerings from culinary and beverage partners, including Sun King, Tea’s Me, and more, adding a flavorful touch to the festivities.

Looking for a mother-cluckin’ good time? The Indy Chicken & Beer Festival returns Saturday, Aug.12, from 2-7 p.m. The event organizers collaborate with cherished local restaurants, chefs, and brewers to create a memorable one-day festival. This celebration pays homage to the beloved combination of Chicken and Beer, promising an unforgettable experience. Attendees can look forward to fantastic music, delectable food, a spirited hot wing eating contest, and enjoyable activities for all. Each ticket includes samples from various vendors, with the option to purchase extra sample tickets. As an outdoor event, attendees must be 21 or older to participate. Anticipate lines and the possibility of restaurants running out of food.

Discover the pulse of Drum Corps International (DCI) at the SoundSport International Music & Food Festival and Block Party. Immerse yourself in performances by world-renowned marching corps and drumlines, indulge in a variety of culinary delights from food trucks and drink tents, and engage with interactive displays and vendors. Families can enjoy a lively block party featuring games and an instrument “petting zoo.” This annual event celebrates the global influence of music fostered by DCI’s 50-year legacy, offering entertainment, local vendors, and a vibrant atmosphere across 150,000 square feet at the Indianapolis Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium, and South Street.

The 6th Garfield Park Art & Music Festival is a free outdoor event in Indianapolis celebrating local musicians, artists, and culture. Enjoy diverse music performances, browse artist booths with unique creations, and indulge in food trucks and beverages. Hosted by various organizations including the Garfield Park Arts Center and Musical Family Tree, the festival promotes inclusivity and showcases BIPOC and underrepresented talents. Join the community at Garfield Park for an evening of art, music, and togetherness.

Get ready for Round 2 of the ultimate showdown between the sexes Saturday night at the Indiana Historical Society. After last year’s victory by Jas and the ladies, Gerald and the guys are making a triumphant return, ready to reclaim the title. Who will emerge victorious this time? We’ll be rooting for our own, WISH-TV’s All Indiana Producer, Dominique Moon. The show features esteemed guest judges including Mike Scott, Candice Childs, Ryan Coleman, Van Middleton, SKdotP, and Britt the Stylist. Adding to the excitement, the event boasts a special guest co-host, Ms EKlass. Don’t miss the Lobby Experience, featuring music, games, merchandise, a 360-degree booth, a photo booth, and more. Dive into the festivities from 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m, before the doors swing open for an evening of entertainment.

Experience the return of The Golden Girls at Clowes Memorial Hall Aug. 11-12! Those 18-years-old and over are invited to join Miami’s spunky seniors in their latest escapade. In 2023, Sophia is out on bail following her DEA arrest for senior-citizen drug trade, while Blanche and Rose have ventured into the world of senior-focused romance through their app, CreakN. Amidst the chaos, Dorothy navigates life with her enthusiastic younger partner. Rediscover the heartwarming humor of these lifelong friends who continue to bring laughter to the stage!

At North Mass Boulder, attendees have the chance to meet their potential new best friend as the Indy Humane Society introduces three adoptable dogs. Sunday, Aug. 13, from 12-3 p.m. The courtyard will host the adoptable pups and provide samples of Pacifico. Additionally, a talented cartoonist will be available indoors to transform attendees’ dogs into charming cartoons—an exciting bonus for those who bring their dogs on that special day.

