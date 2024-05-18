Hamilton County expands wellness program to enhance employee well-being

A view of the Hamilton County Courthouse in downtown Noblesville in April 2024. (WISH Photo)

(THE REPORTER) — Hamilton County, in partnership with Riverview Health, has expanded a wellness program to enhance employee well-being and prevent injuries.

Originally launched in 2021 as the Tactical Performance Program exclusively for employees of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the initiative is now available to all county employees.

The treatment clinic, located at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, is operated by an onsite licensed athletic trainer. It offers free comprehensive services aimed at evaluating and treating both workplace and non-work-related injuries. The trainer can also offer personalized wellness plans to enhance overall employee well-being and prevent future injuries.

Kevin Sloderbeck, a maintenance supervisor for the Buildings and Grounds Department, has benefited firsthand from the program. He tweaked his back moving a ladder and was able to see the trainer the very same day.

“He put heat on the affected area and rubbed out the sore muscles,” Sloderbeck said. “He also helped me with some stretching exercises.”

With such a physically strenuous job, Sloderbeck says he’s grateful for the program.

“This has happened before and without the trainer’s help, I likely would have missed work the next day,” he said. “This not only allowed me to function, but it spared me from putting more work on my crew.”

Hamilton County’s Safety & Risk Manager Steven Rushforth says he looks forward to the continued success and growth of the wellness program.

“It really aligns with the county’s commitment to prioritizing employee health and safety,” Rushforth said. “The hope is to quickly address injuries, minimize days away from work, and ultimately reduce or eliminate the costs associated with injuries and time lost.”