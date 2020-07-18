81-year-old Seymour man dies in crash on US 50

State troopers and Jackson County sheriff's deputies were called just after 1 p.m. July 17, 2020, to the 3000 block of U.S. 50 in rural Seymour, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — An 81-year-old Seymour man died in a crash involving three trucks and two SUVs on U.S. 50 between Seymour and Brownstown on Friday afternoon, Indiana State police said Friday night.

Herschel Williams was taken from the crash scene to Schneck Medical Center, a Seymour hospital, where the county coroner pronounced Williams dead. At least one other person was taken to a hospital for injuries.

State troopers and Jackson County sheriff’s deputies were called just after 1 p.m. Friday to the 3000 block of U.S. 50. The crash was in front of Schneider Nursery near County Road 260 East.

An investigation found that Williams was eastbound on U.S. 50 in a 2014 Ford F150 truck when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the driver’s side of a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox sport-utility vehicle driven by Brandy Schafstall, 45, of Seymour. The SUV overturned once and came to rest on its wheels. She was also taken to the medical center and evaluated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, the state police said in a news release.

Williams’ truck then continued eastbound and struck head-on a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Seth Zike, 40, of Brownstown. The truck overturned and came to rest on its top in a ditch. Zike and three passengers in his truck were taken by ambulance to an undisclosed location for treatment of their injuries, the news release said.

In an attempt to avoid Schafstall’s SUV that had come to rest in the middle of the road, a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Haley Godsey struck a guardrail. Additional information on Godsey was not included in the news release.

Also, police said, a 2001 Toyota truck was damaged by debris in the road as its driver tried to avoid the other vehicles in the crash. The driver of the Toyota was not named in the news release.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.