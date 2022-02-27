Local

Accidental fire damages barber, beauty shop in Washington Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fire in a bathroom on Saturday afternoon damaged a barber and beauty shop in Washington Square Mall, Indianapolis Fire Department says.

Two security personnel who used fire extinguishers on the blaze were taken to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

Crews were called shortly before 3:45 p.m. Saturday to Mojo’s Barber Beauty Lounge in east-side mall at 10202 E. Washington St.

Firefighters arrived to find an evacuation of the mall underway. Heavy smoke was coming from the bathroom of the barber and beauty shop. Fire crews extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes.

Battalion Chief Paul McCrary says the fire was ruled accidental due to improperly discarded smoking material in the bathroom.