Local

AES Indiana raises electric rates 12%

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — AES Indiana customers will soon see higher power bills after the utility company raised rates Thursday by 12%.

In an email to customers, AES said it must increase rates because of the rising prices of fuels such as natural gas and coal, which it uses to generate electricity.

“Prices for these fuels have increased substantially over the past year. As a result of this higher charge, our customers’ bills are expected to increase roughly 12 percent,” AES said.

AES says it does not profit from these higher fuel charges.

Get help paying your bill

AES Indiana customers who have trouble paying their power bill can apply for payment assistance.

Budget billing lets customers pay the same amount for 11 months and then settle the difference on the 12th month.

AES offers two kinds of payment extensions — short-term and long-term — that can be requested online or by calling the AES Indiana automated system at 317-261-8222.

AES Indiana also offers The Power of Change, a one-time grant to help with electric bill payments during times of financial hardship.

Applications open on October 1 for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federally-funded program through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Anyone looking for payment assistance or help finding lower-cost options can also contact their local Community Action Agency or call 211.