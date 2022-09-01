Local

AMBER Alert issued for 9-year-old girl missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide AMBER Alert was issued just before 11:45 a.m. Thursday for a missing girl from Indianapolis.

Police believe 9-year-old Delilah Jennings is with 32-year-old Monica Burdine.

Jennings was last seen on Thursday at 9:24 a.m. in Indianapolis and is believed to be in extreme danger.

She was described as being 3 feet, 6 inches tall, and 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants, and black and white shoes.

Burdine is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 210 pounds with brown eyes. She was last seen with her hair in long black braids and was wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray bike shorts, and white shoes. She was driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Indiana License plate 233BXA.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. at 317-327-6540 or 911.