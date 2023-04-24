Avon band to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — The 2024 edition of an iconic holiday parade will have a touch of central Indiana flair.

The Avon Marching Black & Gold from Avon High School will represent Indiana in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Every year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks around the country for bands that have the stage presence, and musical and marching abilities to entertain millions of viewers nationwide.

The Avon Marching Black & Gold was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 selected bands to march in the 98th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.

Officials from Macy’s visited Avon High School on Monday to surprise the band with the good news.

“The Avon Marching Black and Gold consistently sets a national standard of excellence, constantly raising the bar and winning awards and honors across all marching arts as one of the premier band programs in America,” Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer, said.

As part of the announcement, the team from Macy’s presented the Avon Marching Black & Gold with a $10,000 fundraising kickoff. The band will spend the next 18 months planning for their appearance through rehearsals and fundraising events.

“This parade gives band students the opportunity to perform in New York City and have that performance shown to millions of people across the country,” Kevin Welborn, director of the Avon Marching Black & Gold, said. This experience will be one that Avon High School’s band students will treasure for the rest of their lives.”

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 28.

Visit the Avons Schools website to learn more about the Avon Marching Black & Gold.