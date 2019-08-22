Big crowds will tie up downtown Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parts of Interstate 465 will remain closed on the southeast side over the weekend, and plenty of road construction is underway in the downtown area.

But if you think your travels through the week have been tough, just wait until this weekend.

The most common color downtown is orange, found in traffic cones and construction signs. Meridian Street to the south is lined with construction equipment just in time for tens of thousands of people headed downtown.

Bob Schultz of Downtown Indy, the city’s tourism arm, said one of the biggest motorcycle events of the year starts Saturday. “We certainly have the return of Motorcycles on Meridian. This is 30,000 motorcyclists, about 70,000 spectators who walk the streets. … It is our version of Stugis,” an annual 10-day motorcycle rally in South Dakota.

Also on Saturday, the Indianapolis Colts are back in Lucas Oil Stadium for preseason game No. 2. The estimated crowd may bring 40,000 people looking for a place to park.

“Take you time. Arrive early. Stay late. Know where you want to park. It all works, so don’t be in a rush this weekend,” Schultz said.

Also just up the street from the stadium, an estimated 10,000 people are expected at the annual American Legion Convention. There is also an Indians game, the Fringe Festival and at least one parade. If that weren’t enough, this is move-in weekend at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.