Body found at northeast-side apartments

A body was found on Nov. 9, 2020, in a creek behind the Postbrook East Apartments. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A body was found Monday afternoon in a creek at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the 4000 block of North Wittfield Street — that’s in the Postbrook East Apartments near 42nd Street and Post Road — around 2:38 p.m. on a report of a possible drowning rescue.

The incident was a body recovery near a creek that runs behind the apartment complex, Battalion Chief Rita Reith confirmed to News 8.

Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident was a death investigation and homicide detectives would be responding but did not provide any additional details.

No other information about exactly where the body was found, the identity of the person, or the circumstances surrounding the person’s death was immediately available.

