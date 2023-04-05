Search
Boone County officials investigate inmate’s death

(Photo provided/Boone County Sheriff's Office)
by: Daja Stowe
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Jaill officers in Boone County are investigating the death of an inmate.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, Boone County deputies and medics responded to a report of a cardiac arrest with no pulse at the Boone County Jail. Correction officers found the man unresponsive during breakfast, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

First responders arrived and determined the man was dead.

The identity of the inmate will be released upon family notification.

