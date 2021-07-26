Local

Brownsburg Bulldogs dedicate win to long-time coach

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The Brownsburg Little League’s 12 and under baseball team became Indiana state champions on Sunday night when they defeated Silver Creek 1-0. Still the team is mourning a major loss.

The last time they won that title was almost 20 years ago, when long-time manager and Little League board member Rick Green was the coach.

Green passed away on Friday after a five-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Former players, now coaches, say Sunday’s win was a great way to honor his memory.

“We dedicated the rest of our performance to him and it was awesome, it really felt like he was there with us today. The 2001 sign is from Williamsport, we’ve got another round to get to Williamsport, we’ve got to win two more games then we can go to Williamsport,” Kirk LeBlanc said.

Brownsburg now heads to the Great Lakes regional tournament which starts on Aug. 9. They won’t have to travel to far to get there.

It’s taking place at the new facility that was just opened up in Whitestown.