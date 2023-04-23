Carmel firefighters make daring storm drain rescue

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Fire Department made its very first animal rescue of the spring Saturday night after a baby goose took a tumble into a storm drain.

Carmel Fire Department said in a Facebook post Saturday that several Carmel High School students witnessed a frantic mother goose before realizing one of its babies had fallen in a storm drain in the school’s parking lot.

The students then called for help and the Carmel Fire Department came to the rescue. Shortly after, the baby was safely reunited with its family.