Carmel High School principal, with district 19 years, to retire

CARMEL, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — Carmel Clay Schools has announced the retirement of high school principal Tom Harmas effective at the end of the present school year.

Harmas has been with the school system 19 years. He was the first principal of Carmel’s Creekside Middle School, then became Carmel High School principal in 2017. He was named Principal of the Year at Creekside by the Indiana Principals Association.

Carmel Clay Superintendent Michael Beresford said, “We appreciate Dr. Harmas’ dedication and service to the students, staff and community.”

Future plans of the retiring educator have not been announced. No replacement for Harmas has been selected. The school board will search for a new principal and consider applications during the next few months.