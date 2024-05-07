Celebrating summer with the Madam Walker Legacy Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With Summer right around the corner, the Madam Walker Legacy Center will host several family-friendly activities the entire family can enjoy.

Mariah Ivey, programs and outreach manager for the Madam Walker Legacy Center stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about all the offerings.

“It’s significant, it’s history. So we’re excited to celebrate this two-day festival,” Ivey said.

Legacy Festival

The Third Annual Legacy Festival is an event aimed at celebrating the legacy of the Madam Walker building and what it meant on Indiana Avenue.

“We’ll have several local artists, bands, musicians, a skate jam, line dancing, pop-up conversations, vendors, you name it,” Ivey said.

Among the list of performers are:

Psywrn Simone

Maxie from Naptown

Muffy Skates

DJ B.A.E

Brooke Billions

Januarie York

Corey Ewing

Allison Victoria

Breon Lanier with Kenn on Keys

Jus Will

Mr. Tony Styxx

4Cast

Native Sun

The event will take place Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Summer Institute

The Summer Institute is a series of workshops held at the Madam Walker Legacy Center every Tuesday through Wednesday from July 9 through July 31.

The courses are focused on S.T.E.M (Science, Tech, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

“The great part about it is you can literally get the link sign up and tune into a new workshop every day,” Ivey said.

Walk and Talk Tours

For an hour, youth groups will be invited into the historic Madam Walker building. The tours take place Tuesday through Thursday.

“Each of those Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday starting at 11:30 a.m. you will get a full tour of the Madam Walker building as well as the Indiana Avenue extended tour,” Ivey said.

For more information, click here.