Child struck by vehicle near 10th and Dearborn

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s near east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person struck just before 8 a.m. at East 10th Street and North Dearborn Street.

Police say the child complained of pain and was taken to Riley Hospital for Children. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No additional information was made available.