Christian children’s author Kirk Cameron alleges racial, religious discrimination by IndyPL

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kirk Cameron, an actor and Christian children’s book author alleges the Indianapolis Public Library denied a story hour of his book “As You Grow” based on his skin color and religion.

The library refutes these claims.

In an open letter penned to the library’s acting CEO, Cameron said in part, “As I understand from my publisher, your strategic plan for author visits includes a push for ‘authors who are diverse.’ By that, we were told, you mean to limit your diversity purely to ‘authors of color.’ You may understand why it surprised me to learn that the Indianapolis Public Library — committed to inclusivity as it appears to be — elected to exclude me based upon my skin color and the religious beliefs espoused in my new book.” (The full statement of his letter can be found below.)

The library said this is not true and issued a statement to News 8.

There was no “change of position” in handling this request. IndyPL staff never told Mr. Cameron or Brave Books that they cannot rent a room to hold their own program. The publisher has booked a lovely room at one of our locations at our regular events rate. Similar to a wedding, a corporate meeting, baby shower, or a girl scout meetup, any author or community member is able to book a room for an event, regardless of whether or not IndyPL is a “partner” for the event. When events are the result of a paid room booking rather than a planned partnership, we do not promote or advertise them on our website or elsewhere.

We have a programming department that handles Library events, and they do not say yes to everyone who asks to work with them. Declining to partner on or promote a program happens often and is not a unique circumstance. Indianapolis Public Library

News 8 followed up this statement to ask how the library determines who to partner with and the library said, “There are several factors that determine whether we might partner on an event or program. The Library certainly does not discriminate based on race, religion, or any other protected status when considering these partnerships.”

Cameron said he was “surprised” the library declined to have an official partnership for his story hour. He said in part, “I hope you will revisit that request.”

Cameron will hold a reading of the book on Dec. 29 in the Indianapolis special collections room and will pay the required fee to have a private event in the building.

In his letter, Cameron said he sent a copy of the book to the library. The library also confirms it purchased copies of the book because there is patron interest in it.