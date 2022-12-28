Local

Continuous flight cancellations impact Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travel plans continue to be disrupted from flight cancellations.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, there’s a total of 41 canceled flights at the Indianapolis International Airport.

According to Flight Aware, 76 percent of the canceled flights in Indianapolis are Southwest Airlines.

The flights being affected are part of a national meltdown that’s left people stuck at airports or waiting on hold to try and find new flights.

Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary, promised he has put Southwest Airline’s under federal scrutiny.

“This is an unacceptable situation,” Buttigieg said. “Passengers should be compensated with reimbursements and whatever else they need to do to compensate these passengers. If they fail to do that, we will use our authorities to make it happen on our side.”

Buttigieg said he talked to the airline’s CEO, Bob Jordan, who said the airline blamed the weather over the holiday weekend and infrastructure. Buttigieg said that doesn’t explain why the airline can’t locate baggage or where its crews are.

