Day 1 of construction brings North Split headaches downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The North Split shutdown was officially underway Saturday, and a number of trucks and out-of-town cars were struggling to make their way through city streets downtown.

Some people sat in traffic an extra 30-40 minutes as cars and semis were backed up onto westbound Interstate 70.

The semis were in abundance downtown Saturday. One after another made their way through city streets as part of the major interstate shutdown.

Saturday was the first day of the construction project that’s expected to take the next 18 months.

With more exits closing Saturday night and the split fully closed before Monday, it’s a reminder to make sure you’re prepared.