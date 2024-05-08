Daybreak Drive-IN: Election results… police shootout in Anderson… Pacers coach calls for more hustle… next.
The earliest look at central Indiana's news, weather, and sports focuses first on primary election news today, with results for Governor, Congress, and school referendums. We talk Olympics and Pacers, too.
- Few surprises from Tuesday’s Primary election. Senator Mike Braun is the Republican nominee for governor, taking just shy of 40% of the vote in a field of 6. Braun will square off against Democratic candidate Jennifer McCormick.
- Victoria Spartz also emerged from a crowded field to keep the Republican nod for the 5th Congressional seat. She’ll face Democrat Deborah Pickett in the general election. Jefferson Shreve is the GOP nominee in the 6th district – and will take on Democrat Cinde Wirth in November.
- Mixed results for school referendums. Pike Township passed a tax hike to fund a wide range of projects and staff improvements. Voters soundly rejected a request from Henry County’s Blue River Valley Schools to increase property taxes. Results are not yet in from Brown County’s referendum.
- A police officer from Pendleton got into a shootout with a man in Anderson Tuesday – leaving both wounded. It happened in Anderson. Investigators say the officer pulled over a car, detained the woman who was driving, and the passenger started shooting. The officer returned fire. Authorities describe the injuries to the passenger as “serious”… while the officer suffered minor wounds.
- A new report shows a fracture between the U.S. and Israel over the newest strategy in Israel’s war with Hamas. The AP reports that America paused a shipment of nearly 2,000 bombs over the plans for a full-scale assault on Rafah.
- The Olympic torch arrives in Paris today – on board a ship from Greece. The flame was lit last month and went on a relay around Greece before spending 12 days at sea.
- The Pacers and Knicks tip off game two of their second-round NBA playoff series tonight. New York took Game 1 at home. Coach Rick Carlisle is indicating he’s looking for a little more hustle – calling for a better job on loose balls and rebounds.
