Daybreak Drive-IN: Election results… police shootout in Anderson… Pacers coach calls for more hustle… next.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The earliest look at central Indiana’s news, weather, and sports focuses first on primary election news today, with results for Governor, Congress, and school referendums. We talk Olympics and Pacers, too. Subscribe to the Daybreak Drive-IN to get the day’s first news every day.