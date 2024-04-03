Daybreak Drive-IN: Sycamores one win away… police officer accused of sex crimes… Quake rocks Taiwan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN podcast for April 3rd includes chilling accusations against a now-fired IMPD officer, the strongest earthquake Taiwan has suffered in decades, and another step in the Sycamores national title chase. Listen and subscribe for your first news, sports, and weather of the day.