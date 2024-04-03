Daybreak Drive-IN: Sycamores one win away… police officer accused of sex crimes… Quake rocks Taiwan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN podcast for April 3rd includes chilling accusations against a now-fired IMPD officer, the strongest earthquake Taiwan has suffered in decades, and another step in the Sycamores national title chase. Listen and subscribe for your first news, sports, and weather of the day.
- A now-former IMPD officer is accused of raping a woman while on duty. Prosecutors say Myron Howard went to the woman’s home on a domestic violence call – and was involved in the arrest of her boyfriend.. then later came back and sexually assaulted her, threatening her with arrest. Investigators say he has since admitted to other sexual misdeeds while on duty for the Yorktown and Anderson departments, too. He was fired from IMPD last month.
- Grim details are out this morning about a deadly shooting in Indianapois. Police say Tuesday night someone drove up to a laundromat at 38th and Mitthoeffer and shoved the victim out. Police have not released the name of the man killed – or said if they know where or when it happened.
- Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in a quarter century has damaged buildings and left at least seven people dead. The magnitute is reported to be between 7.2 and 7.4. Landslides and other debris have closed highways in part of the country.
- A new poll finds that most Americans share many core values on what it means to be an American despite the country’s deep political polarization. The AP-NORC poll found that about 9 in 10 U.S. adults say the right to vote, the right to equal protection under the law and the right to privacy are important or very important to the U.S.’s identity as a nation. Conversely, about 3 in 10 Americans believe the nation’s democracy is functioning well.
- Indiana State is one win away from a national basketball title. The Sycamores won last night’s NIT semifinal over Utah, at Hinkle Fieldhouse, 100-90. The win sets up the championship matchup, featuring the Sycamores against Seton Hall, Thursday night at 7, again at Hinkle.
- The baseball season is underway in Indianapolis. Rough weather pushed back the first pitch by about a half hour last night against Memphis. It was tight until the 9th inning, when the Redbirds put up 4 runs – to win 7-2. Same two teams tangle tonight.
- Cloudy, blustery and colder. Scattered rain/snow showers increase this afternoon. High: 42°
