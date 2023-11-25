Driver hospitalized after crashing car into condo on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized after she crashed her car into an unoccupied condominium on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to a condo complex at West 34th Street and Lupine Terrace around 11:03 a.m. Friday after multiple 911 calls reported a vehicle had crashed into a building.

That address is for the Meadowlark Condos near I-465 and North High School Road.

IFD says that at some point, the woman left the road and traveled around 75 feet, hitting multiple bushes, air conditioning units, and a gas meter before hitting the condo.

The impact caused significant damage to the building and the concrete floor. Collapse rescue investigators determined that the structure would need to be shored in two places until building owners could repair it.

IFD also says that they believe the woman may have suffered a medical issue. There was no update on her condition as of Saturday.