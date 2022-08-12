Local

Drum Corps International World Championship returns to Indy

by: Tony Brunenkant
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Drum Corps International World Championship has returned to Indianapolis with 35 drum corps marching for first place as they take over Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend.

The preliminary round of 35 was Thursday, as bands started performing as early as 10 a.m., and as late as 11:30 p.m. Semifinals begins Thursday at 1 p.m., and then Finals kick-off Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Friday night from 5-10 p.m., DCI will host a free ‘celebration of music education’ on Monument Circle, leading up to the Championship Finals where the remaining bands will battle for the crown.

The top 3 finishers of the preliminary round of the World Class division Thursday were the Blue Devils of Concord, California, with a high score of 97.450, the Boston Crusaders with a second-place score of 96.500, and the Bluecoats, of North Canton, Ohio, with a third-place score of 95.700.

