Eaton Police announce search for missing 14-year-old ‘has not been called off’

EATON, Ind. (WISH) — The Eaton Police Department announced in a Facebook post Wednesday that the search for missing 14-year-old boy is still active.

Eaton police say that they are continuing the investigation alongside Indiana State Police, Delaware County Sheriff’s Department, Department of Natural Resources, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Eaton police say officers and K-9 teams continue to investigate leads provided.

Scottie Morris was last seen at 8:30 p.m. March 17 in Eaton, 76 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on Morris’s whereabouts was asked to contact the Eaton Police Department at 765-396-3297 or 911.