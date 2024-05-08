Experience Asian culture and food at Indiana Historical Society

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are plenty of events going on the rest of the month celebrating Asian American Pacific Island Heritage Month.

The 18th Asian Fest is set to take place on Saturday at the Indiana Historical Society, 450 W Ohio St, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Asian Fest is a free, family-friendly event that features a variety of activities — including live music, dance performances, arts, food, drink, and an award ceremony.

“This goes through how Hoosiers from different Asian nationalities come to Indiana, made an impact on our state, and have helped make Indiana what it is,” said Jody Blankenship, President of the Indiana Historical Society.

The Indiana Historical Society offers free admission to all IHS exhibits on the day.

Besides the Fest happening this weekend, for more than three weeks, visitors can celebrate Asian cultures through IHS’s traveling exhibit called “Be Heard.”

The exhibit is about Asian Experiences in Indiana and will display cultural outfits and costumes representing multiple nations and regions of Asia on loan from several embassies in Chicago.

“We’ve got some great traditional and high fashion costumes from various Asian nationalities,” Blankenship said.

A resource table will also be presented with an Asian Voices in Indiana curriculum guide. It will have information on accessing the digital exhibit and curriculum online, information on how to access Asian Voices, and also a list of books for all ages to learn more about Asian History and culture in Indiana.

There are also two additional programs happening in May, which will also feature performances, food demonstrations, and more.

The next event is on May 18 and May 25.

You can find more information on all the events happening this month here.