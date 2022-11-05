Local

Family of 9 displaced after heavy fire in home on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A heavy fire broke out in a home Saturday afternoon on Indianapolis’s east side, leaving a family of nine displaced, according to the Indianapolis Fire Departments twitter post.

Shortly after 1:40 p.m. Saturday, IFD responded to a residence fire on the 2000 block of Sotheby Lane. The occupants of the home was able to evacuate out the back door without any injuries.

One firefighter was slightly inquired, according to the tweet.

Due to high winds, homes on both sides of the blaze suffered slight exterior damage.

Residents of the home told firefighters they first noticed the fire outside the front door but did not have any idea on how the fire started.

IFD says the fire is still under investigation and IFD victims assistance is working with Red Cross to find the family shelter.