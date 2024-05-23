Fire damages KFC in Noblesville; no injuries

Search
Overnight fire damages KFC in Noblesville

by: Daja Stowe
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fast-food restaurant in Noblesville suffered damages after catching fire early Thursday morning.

The Noblesville Fire Department said in a social media post at 4:21 a.m. that crews responded to a report of a business fire at the KFC located at 400 Sheridan Road on the city’s west side.

Firefighters say the building was unoccupied when the call was made reporting heavy smoke coming from the restaurant.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There is no word on how badly damaged the restaurant is or if and when it will re-open.

(Provided Photo/Noblesville Fire Department)

