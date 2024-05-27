Fishers hosts Memorial Day ceremony

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — City officials in Fishers honored the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice with a Memorial Day ceremony at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater on Monday.

Like many ceremonies, Monday’s started with the presentation of colors by a color guard, followed by the National Anthem.

Residents were then able to hear from local veterans give their perspective on the holiday.

This year’s guest speaker was Army Colonel Kent Abernathy. He is a West Point graduate who went on to serve for 30 years. During his time in the Army, he held leadership positions at the Pentagon and in Iraq.

He had originally left the service and went to work as a banker. However, after 9/11 he decided to reenlist.

During his address, he touched on his service.

“(There are) two people that I knew, that I served with, and that are no longer here,” Abernathy said. “That’s the true meaning of Memorial Day. It’s remembering those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice so that we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.”

Abernathy retired from the Army in 2010 and now lives in Zionsville.

After the ceremony, the city invited community members to place carnations near the green space around the Gold Star Families Monument and Liberty Plaza.

The city also invited families to honor their loved ones who have served by applying for a light pole banner with their name, or with a brick plaque on Liberty Plaza.

Those interested should apply at the city’s online application.