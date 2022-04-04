Local

Flight delays, cancellations tie up travel in Indianapolis, nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travel trouble continued Monday, following a weekend where thousands of flights were delayed or canceled nationwide.

More than 470 flights have been canceled as of 9 a.m. Monday, along with more than 600 delays, according to FlightAware.

The airport with the most delays and cancellations is Boston Logan International Airport, followed by New York’s JFK and LaGuardia International Airports and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Ten flights have been canceled Monday at Indianapolis International Airport. The airline with the most canceled flights is Spirit, with 7 cancellations as of 9 a.m.

Airlines canceled nearly 4,000 flights on Saturday and Sunday, many because of bad weather in Florida and other states. Airlines also blamed tech issues for some of the delays and cancellations.

The airlines most affected were Alaska Airlines — many of whose pilots are picketing over a deadlock in contract negotiations — American, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, and Spirit Airlines. Southwest Airlines canceled more than 500 flights Saturday and more than 400 flights on Sunday.