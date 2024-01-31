Gospel celebration kicks off NBA All-Star Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A star-studded gospel celebration is set to kick off the NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.

Multiple Grammy award-winning artists will take the stage at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center on Thursday, Feb. 15.

Creator and executive producer Tomeka Holyfield says 17 years ago she came across an opportunity to host the gospel celebration after a conversation with Matthew Knowles, singer Beyonce’s father.

“So, then we walk in the room, and Beyonce’s dad says, ‘Oh, we have to schedule this, (Bey) needs me in New York,” Holyfield said.

That is how she got the chance of a lifetime to plan the first-ever NBA All-Star Gospel Celebration, and the event has been growing ever since.

“I know that the average person can’t go to the NBA all-star game,” she said. “But they can come here and feel the NBA. We’re merging the NBA with community leaders, thought-provoking stories, and feel-good music all under one roof.”

Organizers are preparing to host the players and their families at the event. Holyfield adds that through the celebration, they are breaking down stereotypes about the players on the court.

“These guys are not just shutting up and dribbling, they are setting themselves up for what their life looks like after basketball, and so, we’re telling the stories of how these players have survived insurmountable circumstances that we never get to hear,” said Holyfield.

The line-up of artists includes Grammy award-winning artist Dante Bowe, Dove-nominated artist Kelontae Gavin, Billboard Music Award artist Koryn Hawthorne, and Stellar Award-winning artist gospel saxophonist Angella Christie.

Slam Dunk Honorees at the event include actor and comedian Mike Epps, Executive Producer Kyra Epps, Indiana Pacers forward-center Oscar Tshiebwe, four-time NBA Champion Andre Iguodala and his mom, Linda J Shanklin, and real-estate mogul and VP of NBWA Tomi Rose.

Tickets for the celebration may be purchased here.