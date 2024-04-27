Search
Governor Holcomb Plants millionth tree since 2020

Trees in a forest stretch for miles in a protected national forest, May 14, 2021, in Hoosier National Forest, Indiana. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)
by: Sascha Nixon, WIBC
(WIBC) – Governor Eric Holcomb celebrated Arbor Day Friday by planting an arguably special tree on the Statehouse lawn.

Holcomb and Indiana DNR set a goal in 2020 to plant one million trees in five years, and they have now recognized that achievement with the planting of a cucumber magnolia.

Other native Hoosier tree types that have been planted as part of this effort include red and white oak, swamp chestnut, and black walnut.  These were mainly planted on state and preserved lands.

The governor said, “With one million more trees now dotting Indiana’s landscape, we can preserve this love for our great outdoors for future generations of Hoosiers.”

According to Indiana DNR, Indiana currently features 4.8 million acres of forestland, with more than 150,000 acres across state forests.

