Greenfield police find woman missing for 3 weeks

LATEST: Greenfield police posted on social media, “Brandi has been safely located. Thank you all for caring and sharing.”

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a woman missing from Greenfield.

Police say she’s been missing for 3 weeks.

Brandi Lynn Pennington, 25, was last seen July. 26. She has black hair and blue eyes. Pennington weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Investigators say she may possibly with a person named Benjamin McNamara, of Shelbyville. They say she may be in a Silver Volkswagen Passat with an Indiana plate saying 912DZO.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400.