Hamilton County Health Department provides CPR mannequins to local schools

(THE HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The Hamilton County Health Department has provided 256 CPR mannequins to area schools to help empower students with life-saving skills.

The department purchased 32 adult and 32 infant CPR mannequins each for the Westfield Washington and Noblesville School Districts as well as Carmel High School. An additional set of mannequins was purchased for Carmel’s three middle schools to share among them.

“We know that CPR saves lives,” said Jim Ginder, Health Education Specialist at the Hamilton County Health Department. “Even a seventh grader can make a difference by knowing how to administer it. We’re proud to help our schools arm students with these essential skills.”

The high-fidelity mannequins offer an interactive learning experience, responding to students’ actions to provide immediate feedback on compression depth and speed. The feature ensures that students receive accurate training and develop confidence in their CPR skills.

Indiana law requires school districts to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automatic external defibrillator (AED) instruction as part of their high school health curriculum.

The mannequins respond to students’ actions to provide feedback on compression depth and speed. (Photo provided/Hamilton County Reporter)

“We are incredibly grateful to the Hamilton County Health Department for their generous donation of CPR mannequins,” said Teresa Layton, Nursing Coordinator for the Westfield Washington School District. “With these resources, we can ensure that our students receive top-notch CPR training, empowering them to become confident and capable responders in emergency situations.”

For more information about CPR training and resources, please call the Hamilton County Health Department at (317) 776-8500.