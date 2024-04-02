High water causing headaches for Indianapolis drivers

Flooding at 10th and Sherman on the east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Overnight thunderstorms dumped heavy rain in Indianapolis, leading to high water and flooding in some parts of the city.

You should never try to drive through high water. It’s best to turn around and find a different route.

Click here to view the WISH-TV traffic map.

10th Street near Sherman Drive

High water was slowing down traffic on East 10th Street between North LaSalle Street and North Sherman Drive on the city’s east side.

News 8 photographer Daryl Black captured video of multiple vehicles trying to drive through high water beneath the railroad bridge at the intersection with Sherman Drive.

Multiple vehicles that stalled in the high water have been towed away.

Vehicles try to drive through high water at 10th Street and Sherman Drive in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Daryl Black)

Massachusetts Avenue near Rural Street

High water slowed down traffic in the 2200 block of Massachusetts Avenue in the area along Brookside Avenue, just west of Rural Street.

Street crews had the water drained away by 8:45 a.m. and cars were passing safely through the area.

Vehicles try to drive in high water in the 2200 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Jeff Clayton)

Keystone Avenue South near 56th Street

Traffic was being diverted early Tuesday morning due to flooding on Keystone Avenue South between East Kessler Boulevard and East 56th Street.