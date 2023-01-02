Local

Homicides and murders down from 2021, out paces 10% reduction goal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicides and murders are still down by more than 10%, the initial goal for the city when the gun violence reduction program was launched last year.

There were 225 homicides in 2022, that’s down just under 13.5% from the 260 last year. There were 211 murders down 12% from the 240 in 2022.

The Mayor released a statement on New Year’s Day acknowledging the work done this year saying in part:

“This successful effort is thanks to a large-scale collaboration between City agencies, law enforcement, and grassroots organizations. But this is no celebration. We are still not where we want to be. And we continue grieving for the families and communities who have lost individuals to senseless acts of violence.”

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Force Police Chief Randal Taylor said continuing to bring this number down is a goal heading into this new year. The city is working towards an additional 10% reduction each year.

Chief Taylor said, “I’ve often said I’d much rather people decide not to commit a crime than us having to send them off somewhere to prison, or whatever in order to try and correct that issue. That’s why I was encouraged about the mayor and the city-county council giving money to some grassroots organizations that are trying to help with that. If we can keep people from committing those crimes in the first place we’re all in a better spot.”

Dane Nutty the Indy Public Safety Foundation President and CEO said, “That reduction is significant, obviously above goal, but higher than what we’re seeing in other large metropolitan cities so we feel very good about that. Looking to next year a 10% reduction every year is an ambitious goal but one that we feel we can do.”

The Indy Peacemakers are working to prevent this crime from happing. There are Violence Interrupters, Outreach Workers and Life Coaches that help to break the cycle of violence. Life Coaches help to guide individuals towards a more stable life path.

“If they don’t have a way to be able to provide for themselves or to be able to provide for their families the only thing left is crime, so I want to provide them another way to be a man,” said Marvin Smith, a coach.

Coaches in this program can help to provide resources to complete education or gain employment.

Also in his New Year’s Day press release Mayor Hogsett announced a $3.5 million partnership with Downtown Indy Inc. to help improve public safety ,cleanliness and homeless outreach downtown.