IFD investigating after smoke billows from bus at IndyGo garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fire investigators are looking into a Thursday morning fire that caused smoke to billow from an IndyGo bus.

At around 2 a.m., the Indianapolis Fire Department was called to a fire in the garage at IndyGo headquarters on 1501 W. Washington St., according to Carrie Cline Black, director of communications for IndyGo.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from one of the buses. The bus is older and does not run regular service, Black says.

The building was evacuated while firefighters brought the situation under control.

No one was hurt.

IFD is working to determine the cause of the fire.

