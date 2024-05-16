Person found shot dead at Southeastern Avenue; police tape surrounds drugstore
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot dead Thursday afternoon at an intersection on the southeast side, Indianapolis police say.
Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the 8400 block of Southeastern Avenue. That’s at the intersection with South Franklin Road where there’s a gas station, a drugstore and a church.
Shortly after the shooting, police tape surrounded the CVS drugstore at 8405 Southeastern Ave., just off the southeast quadrant of the intersection.
No additional information was immediately available.
