Person found shot dead at Southeastern Avenue; police tape surrounds drugstore

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot dead Thursday afternoon at an intersection on the southeast side, Indianapolis police say.

Medics and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday to the 8400 block of Southeastern Avenue. That’s at the intersection with South Franklin Road where there’s a gas station, a drugstore and a church.

Shortly after the shooting, police tape surrounded the CVS drugstore at 8405 Southeastern Ave., just off the southeast quadrant of the intersection.

No additional information was immediately available.

