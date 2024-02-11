Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IFD: Two injured in mobile home fire on south side off Madison Avenue

IFD was investigating a mobile home fire that broke out Sunday morning in a mobile home community on Indianapolis' south side. (WISH Photo/Zach George)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department on Sunday morning was investigating a mobile home fire on the south side of the city.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis firefighters were called to a home in the 4700 block of Madison Avenue around 9:09 a.m. on a report of a fire incident.

That’s in Long Acre Mobile Home Park near the I-465 and U.S. 31 intersection on the south side.

Online reports further showed that there was entrapment inside the home due to the flames.

Firefighters told News 8 that the resident of the home sustained injuries and was taken to Eskenazi for treatment.

A second person who helped the resident out of the trailer sustained slight injuries due to smoke inhalation.

Investigators say they were trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Is Patrick Mahomes the greatest...
Sports /
Florida deputies corral wayward kangaroo...
Offbeat /
Community Link: OneAmerica
Community Link /
No. 2 Purdue dominates rival...
News /
Skunk rabies spreading in southern...
Health Spotlight /
Roanoke Fire Department EMS captain...
Indiana News /
Carmel businessman draws on personal...
All Indiana Politics /
Indiana dog’s death sets off...
Local News /