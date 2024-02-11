IFD: Two injured in mobile home fire on south side off Madison Avenue

IFD was investigating a mobile home fire that broke out Sunday morning in a mobile home community on Indianapolis' south side. (WISH Photo/Zach George)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department on Sunday morning was investigating a mobile home fire on the south side of the city.

Online police reports show that Indianapolis firefighters were called to a home in the 4700 block of Madison Avenue around 9:09 a.m. on a report of a fire incident.

That’s in Long Acre Mobile Home Park near the I-465 and U.S. 31 intersection on the south side.

Online reports further showed that there was entrapment inside the home due to the flames.

Firefighters told News 8 that the resident of the home sustained injuries and was taken to Eskenazi for treatment.

A second person who helped the resident out of the trailer sustained slight injuries due to smoke inhalation.

Investigators say they were trying to determine the cause of the fire.