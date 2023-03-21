IMPD arrests 17-year-old for weekend shooting at east side park

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting on Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy is in custody following a weekend shooting at an Indianapolis park, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a possible shooting at Willard Park. The park is located at 1901 E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of I-70.

Officers arrived and found two people who had been shot. Both victims were taken to a hospital, but police did not give an update on their injuries.

Detectives arrived at Willard Park and started an investigation.

“Detectives learned the shooting may have been accidental, with one of the injuries having been self-inflicted,” IMPD said in a statement Monday.

The teenager, whose name was not shared by police, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, dangerous possession of a firearm, and false informing.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make a final charging decision.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.