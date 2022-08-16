Local

IMPD: Man dies after crashing SUV while trying to avoid collision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday after crashing his SUV while trying to avoid causing an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, just north of the intersection with East Raymond Street.

Officers arrived and found a white Chevrolet SUV sitting in the center median. The driver, identified as an adult male, was unresponsive.

Accident investigators determined that the SUV was headed southbound on Madison in the center lane alongside an unknown vehicle in the left lane.

The unknown vehicle suddenly switched lanes in front of the SUV, according to IMPD. The driver of the SUV swerved right, striking the west curb.

The driver overcorrected and drove across all southbound lanes of traffic, jumped the median, traveled across all northbound lines of traffic, hit another curb, and crashed into a wall. The SUV then crossed the northbound lanes once again before coming to rest in the center median.

The driver died at the scene.

Police are also looking into a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Monday afternoon on the city’s north side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has not identified either of the people killed.