Local

IMPD: Man’s body found outside downtown parking garage; no foul play suspected

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a shooting in Indianapolis in fall 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators don’t suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found Thursday morning outside a downtown parking garage, Indianapolis police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 6 a.m. to the area of 50 E. Pearl Street for a death investigation. Pearl Street is an alley that runs east-west between Meridian Street and Pennsylvania Street, two blocks southeast of Monument Circle.

Officers arrived and found a man deceased in the street “immediately adjacent to a multi-level parking garage,” IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley said in a statement.

The man had trauma injuries but investigators don’t believe his death was related to foul play, Foley said.

Police were still investigating and no additional information was available.