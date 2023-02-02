IMPD: Man’s body found outside downtown parking garage; no foul play suspected

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators don’t suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body was found Thursday morning outside a downtown parking garage, Indianapolis police said.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called just after 6 a.m. to the area of 50 E. Pearl Street for a death investigation. Pearl Street is an alley that runs east-west between Meridian Street and Pennsylvania Street, two blocks southeast of Monument Circle.
Officers arrived and found a man deceased in the street “immediately adjacent to a multi-level parking garage,” IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley said in a statement.
The man had trauma injuries but investigators don’t believe his death was related to foul play, Foley said.
Police were still investigating and no additional information was available.