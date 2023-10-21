Search
IMPD officer delivers pizza for driver with car trouble

(WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Morgan Wilson came upon a Domino’s delivery driver who was having car troubles, she stepped in and delivered the cheesy goodness right to the customer’s door.

