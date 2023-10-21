IMPD officer delivers pizza for driver with car trouble
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Morgan Wilson came upon a Domino’s delivery driver who was having car troubles, she stepped in and delivered the cheesy goodness right to the customer’s door.
In a pinch for a slice?🍕🍕
When a @dominos driver’s car hit a “crust-trastrophe” Officer Wilson stepped in to save the day. 🚨🚓
Officer Wilson hand-delivered the cheesy goodness herself right to the customer’s hotel room door!
— IMPD (@IMPDnews) October 20, 2023