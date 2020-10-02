IMPD searching for missing 57-year-old man last seen 2 weeks ago

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in their search for a missing man.

According to IMPD, 57-year-old Ronald Myers was last seen about two weeks ago.

Myers is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 143 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He may have a blue-colored, Huffy-brand bike with him. The bike has yellow front forks and a green seat. Police say Myers often uses the bike to get around.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.