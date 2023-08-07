Indiana Artisan Gallery to host Student Art Show this fall

A banner for the Indiana Artisan's Gallery and the 2023 Carmel International Arts Festival. (Provided Photo/Meg Osborne)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Artisan Gallery in Carmel will be hosting the Carmel International Art Festival Student Art Show on Sept. 23 – 24, the gallery announced in a release Monday.

More than 80 entries from Carmel and University High School students will be displayed in the gallery, bringing new light to over half of the studio.

Student submissions were selected by the Art Departments at the high schools, with entries including oil paintings, charcoal drawings, watercolor pieces, photographs, ceramics, jewelry, fashion designs, weavings, and more.

A scholarship prize of $16,000 will be awarded to students selected for their outstanding work.

Rosalyn DeMaree, Indiana Artisan’s executive director, said in the release, “This marks our third year as hosts. Providing a professional venue for the Student Art Show coincides with our organization’s mission to support local emerging artists.”

The student art show comes as part of the Carmel International Art Festival, an annual event showcasing hundreds of artists from all across the United States.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 – 24 on Main Street and Rangeline Road in Carmel.