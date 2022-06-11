Local

Indiana Grown: Monumental Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guest is, director of Indiana State Department of Agriculture, Bruce Kettler.

The Monumental Marketplace event is Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

“We’ll start early in the morning. If people want to come out for an early lunch or late lunch, or you can come for both. As far as I’m concerned, you can come at 10 a.m. or you can come at 2 p.m. We’re just excited, we’ll have over 60 vendors on the south half of the circle, and this is a really big event for a lot of our vendors. It’s an opportunity to get in front of the customers that they like to be able to show. Sometimes they’ll bring new products. It’s a great event we’ve had in a number of years and people just really I think look forward to. It’s a great time to maybe leave the lunchbox at home that day,” Kettler said.

“Besides things like popcorn and honey and the foods that we’ll have there, we’ll have merchandise. Sometimes we get homemade goods, lotions, body lotions. We’ve had some of those, have been very successful even selling at the market place. If somebody is looking for something local food or not, I think that they’re going to find that we’ve got a really good sampling, a really good variety of people at this event, and they are always glad to be able to talk to customers, and it’s just a great day. It’s a lot of fun for us and our team at the State Department of Agriculture to be able to kind of show off a bit,” Kettler said.

This event will be rain or shine.