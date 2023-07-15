Indiana Grown: William Rose Distillery
Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.
This week, Ron Hopwood, owner of William Rose Distillery, joins News 8 at Daybreak!
William Rose Distillery, located in Zionsville, has won several awards for its variety of spirits, including Spirit of the Year award and 19 gold trophies.
Hopwood shares with News 8 stories of these accolades, the process of distilling bourbon, and what all the distillery has to offer.
Visit their website and enjoy the full interview above to learn more!