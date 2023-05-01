Indiana Historical Society reveals lineup for Concerts on the Canal

The Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis, has announced the lineup for the 2023 Concerts on the Canal series. (Provided Photo/IHS)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A popular summer concert series is returning to downtown Indianapolis!

The Indiana Historical Society on Monday announced its lineup for the 2023 Concerts on the Canal season, which kicks off June 1 and runs through July 27.

All Concerts on the Canal performances will run from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio Street.

The lineup includes:

June 1: The Beatless – A Celebration of the Beatles and rock ‘n’ roll

June 8: Indianapolis Jazz Orchestra – Big Band Jazz, Great American Songbook

June 15: Cool City Band – Swingin’ Music of the Lounge Era

June 22: Jennie DeVoe – Soulful blues/Americana vibe

June 29: The Bishops – Variety pop

July 13: Groove Essential – Dance hits

July 20: Pavel and Direct Contact – Latin Jazz, Salsa, and Latin-infused pop

July 27: Deb Mullins – Jazz-pop-blues

Guests can purchase seating on the History Center’s Kruse Family Stardust Terrace in tables of eight or tables of four. Prices vary depending on membership. Full-season packages are also available.

Event reservations are valid for the date and/or event of issue and no rain checks will be permitted.

No seating will be allowed along the History Center entryways or the Terrace stairways.

Free seating may be available outside the Terrace in the grassy area on the Canal Walk.

In the event of inclement weather, concerts may be delayed or moved indoors to the Frank and Katrina Basile Theatre.

This History Center will also offer free admission on Thursdays during concert season, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.indianahistory.org.

Volunteers Needed

The History Center is looking for volunteers to assist with concert setup and tear down and to answer basic visitor questions from 4:30 – 8:30 p.m. on performance days.

Anyone interested should call 317-233-3902 or contact volunteers@indianahistory.org